Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Chilling visuals emerge as Canadian woman killed at historic pyramids

A Canadian woman was shot dead and many others were injured after a man opened fire at at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids on Monday, before killing himself.

Police officers remain at the Teotihuacan archaeological zone following a shooting in Teotihuacan, State of Mexico, on April 20, 2026. (AFP)

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Chilling videos from the scene have now emerged and are being circulated online. “A Canadian woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on tourists at the Pyramids of Teotihuacán, leaving several others injured,” a page wrote on X.

Another page also shared visuals from the site. The videos showed the gunmen firing periodic shots from halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon while tourists take cover behind stairs below.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another person shared videos and stills from the site, claiming that then pictures showed the face of the shooting suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another person shared videos and stills from the site, claiming that then pictures showed the face of the shooting suspect. {{/usCountry}}

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One person sharing the videos claimed that the tourists were shouting "Tell the police, that guy's crazy!”.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

What to know about Teotihuacan Mexico shooting?

The gunman killed himself after the incident at the popular tourist destination. Teotihuacan is home to pre-Aztecan pyramids.

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Mexico's security cabinet released a statement saying “According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the location and subsequently took his own life. Unfortunately, a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life and, to date, there is information on several people who were injured, who are receiving medical attention. At the site, a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were secured. The authorities of the Security Cabinet are collaborating on the investigations to clarify the facts.”

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Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement “What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian embassy.”

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“I have instructed the Security Cabinet to thoroughly investigate these events and provide all necessary support. Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities,” she added, and continued, “I am closely following the situation and we will continue to provide timely updates through the Security Cabinet.”

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Authorities reportedly said that among those injured are Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists. The pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan was one of the most important cultural centers in Mesoamerica.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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