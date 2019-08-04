‘Texas mass shooting an act of cowardice’, says Donald Trump

world

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:28 IST

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 07:35 IST