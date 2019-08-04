e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

‘Texas mass shooting an act of cowardice’, says Donald Trump

Authorities suspect that the mass shooting was an act of hate crime.

world Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
El Paso, Texas
US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting which took the lives of 20 in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting which took the lives of 20 in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. (AFP)
         

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

 

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 07:35 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss