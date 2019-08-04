Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime: Chief

world

Authorities in Texas are investigating the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday as a possible hate crime, the city’s police chief said.

A 21-year-old white male suspect from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage that left 20 people dead and 26 wounded.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference.

El Paso, on the border with Mexico, has a majority Hispanic population.

