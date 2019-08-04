e-paper
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime: Chief

world Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
El Paso, United States
A police cordon is seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 3, 2019.
Authorities in Texas are investigating the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday as a possible hate crime, the city’s police chief said.

A 21-year-old white male suspect from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage that left 20 people dead and 26 wounded.

Watch: 20 killed in Texas shooting, gunman taken into custody 

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference.

El Paso, on the border with Mexico, has a majority Hispanic population.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 06:22 IST

