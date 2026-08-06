Thai footballer killed by lightning during match, 12 others injured in terrifying strike

A regional football match in southern Thailand turned tragic when a lightning strike killed a 24-year-old player during a monsoon storm, leaving 12 others with burn injuries.

Safwan Awae, who had recently signed for Thai League 3 Southern Region side FC Yala, was struck by the lightning and collapsed instantly. Spectators and people at the ground rushed onto the field in an attempt to help him before emergency responders arrived. (X/RT India)

Safwan Awae, who had recently signed for Thai League 3 Southern Region side FC Yala, was struck by the lightning and collapsed instantly. Spectators and people at the ground rushed onto the field in an attempt to help him before emergency responders arrived.

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Video footage of the incident captures the terrifying moment.

Players can be seen running across the rain-soaked ground seconds before a lightning bolt strikes nearby, according to a video going viral.

A bright flash lights up the pitch, followed by flames erupting from the ground and a thick plume of smoke.

Disclaimer: The following visuals could be triggering for some. Viewers' discretion advised. HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the clip

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The incident took place during the Golok Cup regional tournament at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province, where players continued the match despite heavy rain.

As the downpour intensified, a bolt of lightning suddenly struck the pitch, hitting players who were still on the field, according to a report by The New York Post.

The match was contested between Abu x Nong Sirin and SAMCOLT, a mixed squad comprising Thai and Malaysian players. According to police chief Thun Sirikhunt, the Golok FA Cup also features several Malaysian teams, including Kelantan FC.

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The tournament is being held in Sungai Golok, a town in Thailand's Narathiwat province that lies along the border with Malaysia's Kelantan state.

1 struck by lightning, 12 others injured

Medical personnel administered emergency treatment at the stadium before transporting Awae to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, he later succumbed to the severe injuries caused by the strike, police confirmed.

The lightning strike also injured 12 other players, who suffered burn injuries. Among them was 22-year-old Malaysian footballer Alif Ezzahan Zulkifli, according to local media reports.

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Tribute paid to Awae

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Police said emergency medical teams made every effort to resuscitate Awae, but the severity of his injuries proved fatal.

FC Yala later paid tribute to the player in a social media post, expressing condolences to his family and mourning the loss of one of the club's newest signings.

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of continuing outdoor sporting events during severe thunderstorms, particularly in regions experiencing intense monsoon weather, where lightning poses a significant risk to players and spectators alike.