Thailand agrees in principle with Malaysian truce proposal amid Cambodia dispute

Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday it agrees in principle with a Malaysian proposal for a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian forces and will consider the plan, but that it must be based on "appropriate on-the-ground conditions". Thailand and Cambodia forces continued to exchange heavy fire for a second day on Friday.(AFP)

"It must be stated that throughout the day, Cambodian forces have continued their indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory," the ministry said in a post on X. “Cambodia’s actions demonstrate a lack of good faith and continue to place civilians in danger.”