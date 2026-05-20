Thailand scraps its 60-day free visa policy for 90 countries: What it means for Indian travellers?

Thailand has scrapped its 60-day visa-free policy for all 93 countries previously awarded this benefit, including India, in a move aimed at tightening security checks and curbing crimes involving foreign nationals. For Indian travellers, this is expected to mean a return to the earlier 30-day visa-free stay arrangement that existed before Thailand expanded the exemption period in July 2024.

Thailand revokes its 60-day visa-free policy for all 93 countries, including India(Getty Images)

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The announcement was made through a social media post on the Thailand government's X account.

“Thailand is scrapping its 60-day visa-free policy for 90+ nations. Entry rules will revert to original bilateral terms — varying by passport. Reason: tighter security screening and cracking down on overstays. The Visa Policy Committee will review each country individually,” the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision comes amid a series of high-profile cases involving foreigners allegedly linked to drug offences, sex trafficking, and operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits. Thai authorities have said some visitors were exploiting the extended visa-free regime to stay longer in the country illegally. Why has this move been taken? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision comes amid a series of high-profile cases involving foreigners allegedly linked to drug offences, sex trafficking, and operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits. Thai authorities have said some visitors were exploiting the extended visa-free regime to stay longer in the country illegally. Why has this move been taken? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the official website of the Thailand government's PR department, the decision was made on May 19 in view of national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity, reduction of overlapping visa privileges that may cause confusion for travellers, and the convenience now offered by the E-Visa mechanism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the official website of the Thailand government's PR department, the decision was made on May 19 in view of national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity, reduction of overlapping visa privileges that may cause confusion for travellers, and the convenience now offered by the E-Visa mechanism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thailand foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said last week that the move was part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. The government clarified that the policy change was not directed at any specific country, but at individuals abusing the visa system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thailand foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said last week that the move was part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. The government clarified that the policy change was not directed at any specific country, but at individuals abusing the visa system. {{/usCountry}}

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Tourism minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said both security and economic factors would be weighed while revising visa criteria. Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek added that while tourists contribute significantly to the economy, the current system had allowed some people to misuse the extended stay provisions.

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved reducing visa-free stays for travellers from more than 90 countries, including the 29-nation Schengen area, the United States, Israel and several South American countries. The new visa-free duration will now be decided on a country-by-country basis.

According to Surasak, most foreign nationals are expected to receive visa-free stays of up to 30 days, while some countries may be granted only 15 days. Travellers will still be allowed to renew their visas once through immigration offices, though extensions will no longer be automatic and will depend on officers being satisfied with the reason for a longer stay.

What does this mean for Indian travellers?

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For Indian travellers, the move effectively means a return to the earlier visa-free arrangement that existed before Thailand introduced the temporary 60-day exemption in 2024. Under the previous bilateral agreement, Indian passport holders were allowed to stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days.

Until the Thai cabinet finalises and announces fresh country-specific terms, travellers from all affected countries will revert to their original bilateral agreements. For Indians, this is expected to mean a 30-day visa-free stay once again, unless Thailand later announces a revised arrangement.

Tourism accounts for more than 10 percent of Thailand's GDP, though visitor numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. Thailand expects around 33.5 million foreign tourists this year, slightly higher than the nearly 33 million visitors recorded last year. However, tourism ministry data showed foreign arrivals fell by around 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

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Indian travellers planning trips to Thailand are advised to check the latest visa requirements before booking, as more details are expected once the government releases a country-by-country breakdown of the revised visa policy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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