In photos: Gun and knife rampage in Thailand that killed 38

A Thailand ex-cop killed 38 people, including 22 children, in a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday. The gunman later shot his wife and child dead at their home before killing himself, Thailand police said.

The shooting happened at a daycare centre in Uthai Sawan. Police said that the attacker was a former member of the force and was dismissed owing to drug allegations.

Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: A distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack at a daycare canter, (AP)

Explaining the trajectory of the shooting, the police said that the man had gone to the daycare centre to take his child home but when he could not find his child there, he began the rampage.

"The shooter came in around lunch time and shot four or five officials at the childcare centre first," police said.

“He (attacker) was already stressed and when he couldn't find his child he got more stressed and started shooting," police further informed.

In a statement, Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha called the shooting a "shocking incident".

"I have ordered the police chief to travel to the scene immediately to take necessary actions and all involved parties to provide immediate relief to all affected people," he said.

