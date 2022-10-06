Children as young as 2 among victims in ‘shocking’ Thailand mass shooting

The victims of the deadly mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday included children as young as 2 years old, Reuters reported citing a local police official.

Superintendent of Na Klang police station Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya said that the gunman had been discharged from the police force last year.

As he arrived at the day-care facility, the gunman was angry to find that his chid was not there. Agitated, he shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle over them, the police said. Upon returning home, the gunman also killed his wife and child before killing himself.

At least 34 people including 22 children were killed in the mass shooting. Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called the shooting “shocking” as he paid condolences to the families of the victims. He also ordered all agencies to treat the wounded urgently.

The gunman was suspected to be under the influence of drugs, Bloomberg reported. Police also said that the gunman who was a former cop had been discharged from the service over drug abuse.

