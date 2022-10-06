Home / World News / Thailand shooting: Over 20 kids killed. What we know about the gunman

Thailand shooting: Over 20 kids killed. What we know about the gunman

world news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 02:12 PM IST

Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Victims included both children and adults, police informed.

Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.(AFP)
Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

At least 34 people including 23 children were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a child day-care centre in Thailand, police said. The shooting took place in a northeastern province of Nongbua Lamphu early in the afternoon.

Victims included both children and adults, police informed.

The gunman, cops said, was an ex-police officer. After initial efforts to apprehend the gunman as Thailand's Prime Minister alerted all agencies, Reuters reported that the gunman killed his own family before shooting himself after the shooting, as per police officials.

Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya, from the province where the attack happened, identified the gunman as Panya Khamrab. The officer was dismissed from service last year for drug abuse, AFP reported.

Thailand media reported that the gunman also used knives in the attack following which he fled the building of the daycare centre.

At least two bodies were seen on the floor of the center covered in white sheets, Reuters reported.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
thailand
thailand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out