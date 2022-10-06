22 children among 34 killed in Thailand daycare centre shooting: Top updates

At least 34 people including 22 children were killed after a man armed with a gun and knife stormed a nursery in Thailand on Thursday, AFP reported quoting police officials. "There are at least 34 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong said.

Here's what we know so far:

The shooting took place in northern Thailand in Nong Bua Lamphu. The victims include both children and adults, reports said. The gunman involved in the mass shooting was a former police officer, Thailand cops said. All agencies have been alerted to take action, Thailand's police said. The gunman killed his wife and child before killing himself, Reuters reported citing Thailand media. Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but in 2020 a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage.

