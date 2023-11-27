‘Drunk’ Thai groom kills his mother, sister at wedding. Then, shoots bride

A Thai para-athlete and former soldier shot his bride and three others before killing himself on his wedding day, police said. Chaturong Suksuk, 29 and Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, were set to be married in north-east Thailand when Chaturong left the party abruptly and returned with a gun. He then shot his 62-year-old mother and 38-year-old sister after which he killed his wife.

Thailand Wedding Shooting: Police told BBC that this was still speculation and that they had collected evidence and expected to close the case "soon".(Representational)

Stray bullets hit two guests, who were taken to hospital where one of them died.

Police told BBC that Chaturong Suksuk "was quite intoxicated at the time", but his motive remains unclear. He had bought the gun and ammunition legally last year. The guests told local media that the couple had an argument during the party as Chaturong Suksuk felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana Pachunthuek.

Police told BBC that this was still speculation and that they had collected evidence and expected to close the case "soon".

Chaturong Suksuk and Kanchana Pachunthuek had lived together for three years before they married, Thai media reported. Chaturong Suksuk clinched a silver medal in swimming at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia last year and was also believed to be on the list of athletes competing in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand in December.

Chaturong Suksuk had lost his right leg while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force.

HT News Desk