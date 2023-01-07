Thailand's Covid entry rules as China’s borders reopen

Thailand will reintroduce Covid-19 entry requirements for foreigners flying into the country from Monday, the nation’s transport minister said, as the Southeast Asian nation prepares for an expected wave of tourists from China.

Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July, according to comments from Saksayam Chidchob published on the minister’s political party’s Website. Unvaccinated visitors will need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations, a Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand statement posted on site said. The rules apply until Jan. 31.

Additionally, visitors from countries that require Covid tests for arrivals from Thailand must have health insurance during their stay, the statement said. Among nations that recently reimposed Covid entry rules, India this month began mandatory Covid-19 tests for fliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

The reintroduction of entry requirements aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 comes as China rapidly dismantles its zero-tolerance policies, reopening the country to the world and scrapping quarantine for arrivals from Jan. 8. Thailand expects 300,000 Chinese visitors in the first quarter of this year, after it reached a target of 10 million foreign arrivals last year in a better-than-expected recovery of its vital tourism sector.

Airlines are required to screen visitors’ eligibility to enter Thailand under the reimposed rules, while people suspected of displaying symptoms of Covid will be advised to get tested on arrival. Passengers transiting to other destinations are exempt, the statement said.

