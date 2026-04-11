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'That's 99% of it': Trump shares big non-negotiable for US ahead of Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Trump has sent JD Vance to Pakistan for discussions with Iranian officials, hoping to secure a peace agreement in the conflict after a two-week ceasefire.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 10:55 am IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his main focus in the upcoming talks with Iran in Pakistan’s Islamabad would be to ensure that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon. He also said the Strait of Hormuz would be kept open "with or without" Iran’s support.

Trump reiterated his stance on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open "with or without" Iran’s support.

Trump has sent vice president JD Vance to Pakistan for discussions with Iranian officials, hoping to secure a peace agreement in the West Asia conflict after a two-week ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

Trump’s key condition ahead of talks

Speaking to reporters after departing Washington for a domestic visit, the US President said any acceptable deal with Iran must guarantee that it has “no nuclear weapons”.

“No nuclear weapon. That's 99 per cent of it,” he said.

Vance, speaking while en route to Pakistan, said he was hopeful of a positive result, but added: "If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive."

The head of the Iranian delegation, Ghalibaf, also struck a cautious note.

"We have good intentions but we do not trust," Iranian state TV quoted Ghalibaf as saying upon his arrival in Pakistan's capital. "Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises."

Tehran has said the talks will begin only if Washington agrees to its conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s frozen assets. Notably, Israel has said the ceasefire between the US and Iran does not apply to Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities say the weeks of fighting have left more than 1,950 people dead. Israeli strikes alone killed more than 350 people on Wednesday, the first full day of the US-Iran ceasefire.

With inputs from agencies

 
us iran war donald trump iran news
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