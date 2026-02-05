The $100 Billion Bet on Venezuelan Oil Relies on a Broken State Company

“We hope this reform will attract significant flows of international investment,” said Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s vice president and the country’s interim leader. “We must go from being the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet to becoming a giant producer.”

Since the U.S. captured Maduro on Jan. 3, the Venezuelan regime changed its oil-industry law, breaking sharply with a quarter-century of Chavismo, the movement started under Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, who advocated for “oil sovereignty” with stringent state control through PdVSA. Soon after the oil-industry law was changed last month, the U.S. Treasury Department eased sanctions on PdVSA, issuing a general license allowing American companies to export and sell Venezuelan crude.

The country is said to have the world’s largest proven reserves of crude and once produced 3 million barrels a day, ranking it among the world’s oil giants. That production dropped to 300,000 a day at its lowest point under Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and is now about 900,000 a day.

“If a company is going to want to do business in Venezuela, it’s going to have to speak with PdVSA,” said Oswaldo Felizzola, head of the energy center at the IESA business school in Caracas.

The Trump administration is counting on foreign entities working with the Venezuelan state oil company to fuel what the American president hopes will be a $100 billion investment boom in the South American country’s energy industry. That is setting up a legal minefield for investors that have to go through PdVSA (pronounced peh-deh-VEH-sah) to tap Venezuela’s vast oil wealth.

During President Trump’s first term, his administration asserted that executives at Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, embezzled billions of dollars and used company aircraft to traffic in cocaine. Now it wants U.S. companies to go into business with the Venezuelan giant.

Some international oil companies have been skeptical about going into Venezuela after Maduro’s departure. Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Wood called the country “uninvestable.” Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron, the only big American oil company working there, said last month that the company’s footprint could expand there “with the right changes” from the government.

“Major long-term investments are likely to prove elusive, with output increases set to be gradual at best,” Oxford Analytica, a geopolitical risk analysis and advisory service owned by The Wall Street Journal’s parent company, Dow Jones, said in a note Wednesday.

José Ignacio Hernández, a Venezuelan oil consultant and law professor at American University, said foreign companies might be reluctant to be associated with a company that has faced sanctions, with some of its managers having been accused of crimes.

“Would you sign a contract with an entity that is labeled as a criminal branch of the government of Venezuela?” he asked. “I would say no.”

The hope for Venezuela and the Trump administration is that Venezuela’s new model and further overhauls are attractive for investors, which has drawn interest from some smaller companies.

PdVSA will move away from stringent state control of oil assets and instead become more of a manager of Venezuela’s contracts with investors, said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan who directs the Latin America energy program at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

“It will only operate a fraction of oil production, most likely less than a third,” he said.

PdVSA still owns oil fields, refineries and gas stations. Under the new legislation, companies can operate in Venezuela by teaming up with PdVSA in a joint venture. The state company maintains majority control, but authorities can, on a case-by-case basis, give private companies management of operations. That is similar to the type of contract that PdVSA currently has with Chevron.

An alternative for companies to produce Venezuelan crude is to sign a service agreement with PdVSA that would allow them to operate state oil fields while assuming expenses and risks.

The Treasury Department hasn’t authorized American companies to pump oil, but U.S. officials are expected to keep loosening a web of restrictions and sanctions to attract energy companies. A general license to extract oil could come as soon as this week, according to a person familiar with the plan. Bloomberg earlier reported the development.

For PdVSA, the shift is a dramatic one for a company founded 50 years ago during the nationalization of the oil industry in Venezuela, which is a founding member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

PdVSA was considered one of the world’s most-efficient state oil companies, holding a stake in refineries across Europe as well as in the U.S., where it owned gas stations under its subsidiary, Citgo. To protect the government’s cash cow, politicians avoided meddling in PdVSA, which was run by highly trained engineers and other professionals.

That changed under Chávez, who transformed PdVSA into an arm of his left-wing movement after taking office in 1999. He appointed political loyalists to senior roles, eventually changed the color of the company logo from blue to socialist red, and spent company revenue on housing, appliances and food for the poor. PdVSA shipped heavily subsidized oil to Cuba and other Caribbean nations, exerting influence abroad.

When PdVSA workers went on strike in late 2002 to force Chávez from power, he fired about 19,000 employees, roughly half the company’s workforce. The loss of experienced geologists, engineers and technicians contributed to a yearslong decline in a country that had once been one of the world’s largest exporters.