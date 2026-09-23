The Behind-the-Scenes Push to Get Xi a Red Carpet Welcome in America

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wanted his upcoming trip to the U.S. to be categorized as a “state visit,” the highest tier of diplomatic pageantry. The designation would come with honor guards, a 21-gun salute and a formal welcome on the White House South Lawn.

When he arrives Wednesday, Xi will get his way, but reaching an agreement took weeks of work.

The two sides sparred over what to call the trip before Washington agreed to Beijing’s requests, said people involved

Members of a U.S. military honor guard rolling up a Chinese flag after rehearsing for Xi’s state visit.

What neither man is prepared to do is to give much ground on the disputes that define their relationship: the race to dominate advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence, and a widening contest for geopolitical influence, officials on both sides said.

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That both sides are so focused on the show is itself a departure. For decades, U.S. officials pushed hardest for concrete outcomes while Chinese leaders valued protocol, face and respect. This time, both Xi and Trump want the meeting to look good, an unusual alignment for two governments that concede almost nothing to each other.

“The optics seem to be prioritized by both sides, even above the substance,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, a former top State Department official for East Asia now at the Asia Group, a consulting firm.

David Perdue, the U.S. ambassador to China, has been heavily involved as an interlocutor between the two governments, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has played an important role, said the people involved in the preparations.

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Kritenbrink sees a strategy beneath the courtesy, describing it as an attempt by Trump “to impose a kind of discipline” on a relationship many of his own advisers would prefer to handle more combatively.

The U.S. will be hoping to reaffirm the commitment both sides made earlier this year when Xi hosted Trump in Beijing, particularly on a tariff ceasefire that has kept a trade war from reigniting, another senior White House official said.

For Xi, the stakes are as much domestic as diplomatic. He faces mounting challenges at home: a sputtering economy, a sweeping purge of the military’s top ranks, and a leadership reshuffle expected at next year’s party congress. Even Xi’s health has become a subject of speculation after he unexpectedly skipped a gala dinner on a recent trip to India. A summit that shows the Chinese leader commanding respect abroad, Kritenbrink said, will play well at home.

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Any substance on the table is calibrated to be modest. At a preparatory meeting on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met their Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and emerged describing what Bessent called a “very successful” engagement on trade and AI.

Trump’s state visit to Beijing in May included a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

Greer said a U.S.-China “Board of Trade,” which was announced following Trump’s summit with Xi in Beijing, is now operational. Teams on both sides are working to facilitate trade on lower-stakes, nonsensitive goods: consumer and low-tech items from China, balanced against American energy, agricultural products and potentially medical devices. Both governments have singled out agriculture as a promising area for growth.

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But the harder questions won’t be on the table. Greer said U.S. semiconductor export controls—Washington’s most powerful lever—weren’t even on the agenda.

Discussions around AI, one of the sharpest sources of friction, show how hard even modest cooperation has become. The two leaders committed to some form of AI dialogue at their Beijing meeting, but little has happened since.

Bessent and China’s He discussed the need to meet again on the matter. But building a durable channel runs into a basic obstacle: Washington and Beijing don’t mean the same thing when they talk about “AI safety.” For the U.S., the danger is national security; for Beijing, the term is inseparable from the Communist Party’s grip on information, data and speech.

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The most concrete idea floated by Bessent to his Chinese counterpart was a notification system—in effect, an AI hotline—to alert each other when an incident rises to the level of national security. “Moving from opaque to more transparency between the No. 1 and No. 2 AI powers in the world is very important,” Bessent said.

The issues each leader cares about most are also the ones where the other is least willing to give. Trump wants China, one of Iran’s most important economic lifelines, to lean on Tehran as the U.S. confrontation there extends into its seventh month. Xi is expected to keep trying to coax Trump into expressing clearer opposition to Taiwanese independence and pressing Washington to hold off on a long-stalled arms package for the self-ruled democratic island Beijing views as its own.

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Whether any of the more incremental steps, including the trade board and a promise to keep talking about AI, amounts to more than atmospherics is the question hanging over the visit. “Talking about AI, trade and technology is useful—but talk is not a strategy nor an outcome,” said Myron Brilliant, a former top U.S. Chamber of Commerce official. “Putting the relationship on firmer ground requires clearer national-security guardrails, stronger risk management and a more stable framework for competition.”

None of that is what this summit, so carefully choreographed, is built to produce. The pageantry is a gamble rather than a guarantee, most of all for Xi, who is staking his standing at home on a smooth performance by the least predictable counterpart in the room. And there is always a chance, political analysts in Washington say, that Trump, who has built his China policy on personal rapport, wakes up one morning and decides he has been too soft.

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Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com and Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com