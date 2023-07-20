'The GOP shows porn,' Marjorie Taylor Greene stuns Congress with explicit Hunter Biden photos at whistleblower hearing

A congressional hearing on IRS whistleblowers related to an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden turned into a shocking display of explicit photos by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

The Republican from Georgia used posters with images of Hunter Biden’s nude body and sexual activities to question a witness at the hearing led by the GOP oversight committee. She claimed that the president’s son had violated federal law by paying for sex and traveling across state lines with a prostitute.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing d**k pics at our Oversight Hearing,” tweeted Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently brandishing Hunter Biden nudes during a House hearing. I’m not going to post it. Disgusting,” wrote Aaron Rupar, a journalist, on Twitter. He added: “Your taxpayer dollars paid for Marjorie Taylor Greene to print Hunter Biden nudes on poster board so she could pull this stunt during a House hearing.”

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, also tweeted: “The GOP is getting teachers fired for teaching s*x ed while the GOP shows p**n on the House floor.”

However, Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, defended Ms Greene’s actions. He tweeted: “According to @RepRaskin & @danielsgoldman, the explicit images of Hunter Biden presented by @RepMTG are TOO RACY for the Oversight Committee & demanded they go away. These are the same Democrats that want this material IN OUR KIDS’ SCHOOLS. Please spare me the outrage.”

Brad Moss, a lawyer, mocked Ms Greene’s obsession with Hunter Biden’s videos and images. He tweeted: “I wonder how many hours MTG has spent reviewing the Hunter Biden videos and images. Deep and penetrating analysis.”

Ms Greene began her questioning by warning the committee and the viewers at home that parental discretion was advised. She then showed a poster that read: “Hunter recorded multiple sxx tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm’s bank.”

She pointed to another poster that showed an enlarged airline ticket with Hunter Biden’s name on it. She said it proved that he bought the ticket “for this woman,” referring to a naked picture of a woman’s lower body.

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP)

She asked the witness: “I would like to point out that if he was purchasing a plane ticket for her for s*x and traveling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the Mann Act?”

The Mann Act is a federal law that prohibits transporting “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

The witness did not give a clear answer when Ms Greene held up another poster with an explicit photo, saying “Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House panel, interrupted Ms Greene at one point and asked: “Should we be displaying this in the committee?”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, also criticized Ms Greene’s moves and suggested that there was hypocrisy among Republicans who accused Hunter Biden of s*x trafficking while ignoring similar allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida.

She said: “If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically … s*x trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl…”

Mr Gaetz was under investigation by prosecutors for allegedly being involved in a scheme to traffic a 17-year-old girl. However, in February the Department of Justice told him that he would not face any charges. Mr Gaetz had always denied any wrongdoing.

