The Sri-Lankan origin woman first in queue for Queen's lying-in-state

Tens of thousands of people are queuing to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin makes its final solemn journey. Of those gathered in London, a 56-year-old Sri Lankan origin woman will be the first to attend Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Vanessa Nathakumaran became the first person in the queue that began forming on Monday. “I just really wanted to be part of it,” the 56-year-old Londoner said, according to a PTI report.

My family is a “great admirer” of Britain’s royal family, she added.

"It is sort of like payback. Whatever they did for the Commonwealth, we have to appreciate what they did, and for the independence they eventually gave back when Sri Lanka wanted the rights back," said Vanessa Nanthakumaran as per The Guardian report.

The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day until the monarch's funeral on Monday- September 19.

“Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times," UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

The queue is expected to be 5 kilometres long and extend from Westminster to the Tower Bridge. Over 400,000 mourners are expected to visit London for Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state.

