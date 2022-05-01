Imran Khan says Farah Khan, Bushra Begum being targeted like Jemima: 'Their crime is..'

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, for the first time, has commented on Farah Khan, the friend of his present wife Bushra Bibi and said the inquiry against Farah Khan's 'illegal assets' is not even legal as Farah Khan never hold any official position. "I want to ask the National Accountability Bureau that the case of wealth beyond known sources of income you have filed against Farah Khan, have you consulted anyone that whether the case can be filed or not. Because this case can only be filed against public office holder. She has been working in real estate for the last 20 years," Imran Khan said in his first remark on Farah Khan, who was believed to have fled the country even before Imran Khan lost the confidence vote in the assembly.

“They don’t find anything against me so they go against anyone who they can connect with me. They first went against my first wife, and now they’re trying the same tactics with Bushra Begum”-@ImranKhanPTI #الیکشن_کراو_پاکستان_بچاو pic.twitter.com/3T9EujdEIB — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 1, 2022

It was alleged that Farah Khan's wealth soared astronomically after Imran Khan became the prime minister in 2018. The case linking Farah Khan to her husband also does not hold water, Imran Khan claimed, adding that the case dates back to the time when they were not even married.

"What is Farah Khan's crime? Bushra Begum meets only a handful of people. She is one of them. This is the connection. This is the same connection when Jemima was implicated in the tiles case. Jemima's crime was she was my wife. They want to hit me but find nothing and target them. Now how can they target Bushra Begum? She is a homemaker, does not have any business, or bank account. So they are after her friend," Imran Khan said.

"It is the same way they targeted Jemima in the antique tiles smuggling case. It takes only 48 hours to find out whether it is antique tiles or not, but they dragged the case for 48 hours," Imran Khan said.

Pakistan's anti-corruption body has announced a probe against Bushra Bibi's close friend and said a huge turnover of PKR 847 million has been found in her account in the last three years. It said the money was received in her personal account and was withdrawn immediately after they were credited.

