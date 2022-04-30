Imran Khan hints his 2nd wife was paid by enemies; 'To marry him?' Reham Khan replies

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has spoken about his wives Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan without naming them, as he addressed a convention of PTI workers on Friday in Lahore. He said a character-assassination campaign against him will be launched by the ‘Sharif mafia’ after Eid as it had been done earlier against Benazir Bhutto.

Without naming Jemima Goldsmith, his first wife, Imran Khan said, “This is the same Sharif mafia that campaigned against a woman who came to Pakistan after embracing Islam. They called her a Jew and filed a fake case against her which went on for a year.” It was made clear that he was talking about Jemima Goldsmith who was married to Imran Khan for around 9 years from 1995 to 2004. In several interviews post the divorce, Jemima recounted the anti-semitic attacks she faced in Pakistan. After Imran Khan's ouster from the post of the prime minister, anti-Imran Khan protests were held in front of Jemima's London house.

Please ask him how much did they pay me to marry him? To put up with him for a year? And how much did they pay pay him to pursue me relentlessly!!

Paranoia is a disease!! https://t.co/3S6wXjkcjI — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 30, 2022

"This is the same mafia which paid a woman to write a book against me ahead of the 2018 election," Imran Khan said, without naming his second wife Reham Khan.

But as the hint was clear, Reham Khan took to Twitter and sarcastically asked whether the ‘payment' Imran Khan referred to was 'to put up with him for a year'. "Please ask him how much did they pay me to marry him? To put up with him for a year? And how much did they pay him to pursue me relentlessly!! Paranoia is a disease!!" Reham Khan said.

Reham Khan, a former BBC journalist, published a book titled 'Reham Khan' on her life and struggles and a major portion of it was Imran Khan and sensational revelations about the former Pakistan PM, regarding his spirituality, strong belief in black magic etc.

