Imran Khan hints his 2nd wife was paid by enemies; 'To marry him?' Reham Khan replies
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has spoken about his wives Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan without naming them, as he addressed a convention of PTI workers on Friday in Lahore. He said a character-assassination campaign against him will be launched by the ‘Sharif mafia’ after Eid as it had been done earlier against Benazir Bhutto.
Without naming Jemima Goldsmith, his first wife, Imran Khan said, “This is the same Sharif mafia that campaigned against a woman who came to Pakistan after embracing Islam. They called her a Jew and filed a fake case against her which went on for a year.” It was made clear that he was talking about Jemima Goldsmith who was married to Imran Khan for around 9 years from 1995 to 2004. In several interviews post the divorce, Jemima recounted the anti-semitic attacks she faced in Pakistan. After Imran Khan's ouster from the post of the prime minister, anti-Imran Khan protests were held in front of Jemima's London house.
"This is the same mafia which paid a woman to write a book against me ahead of the 2018 election," Imran Khan said, without naming his second wife Reham Khan.
But as the hint was clear, Reham Khan took to Twitter and sarcastically asked whether the ‘payment' Imran Khan referred to was 'to put up with him for a year'. "Please ask him how much did they pay me to marry him? To put up with him for a year? And how much did they pay him to pursue me relentlessly!! Paranoia is a disease!!" Reham Khan said.
Reham Khan, a former BBC journalist, published a book titled 'Reham Khan' on her life and struggles and a major portion of it was Imran Khan and sensational revelations about the former Pakistan PM, regarding his spirituality, strong belief in black magic etc.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Medicine prices hiked by 40%, second increase in six weeks
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a 40 percent price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines on Saturday as the island nation labours through its worst economic crisis in decades. Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said. In mid-March a 30 percent increase was imposed. Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to import sorely needed essential goods.
-
'Stop hitting...', Elon Musk on US lawmaker's jibe at him on Twitter
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday got involved in a Twitter spat with a US representative after she indirectly slammed Ocasio-Cortez over his 'Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists' tweet. Read: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos said on Elon Musk, Twitter sale and the Chinese govtOcasio-Cortez,the leader of young progressive Democrats having 12.9 million Twitter followers - had responded to Musk saying “I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok”.
-
Covid-19 in China: Beijing tightens restrictions as May Day holidays begin
Shanghai detected no new daily Covid-19 case outside quarantine areas for April 29, a first in weeks, health authorities said on Saturday even as Beijing tightened restrictions across the city on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holidays. The five-day break is usually one of China's busiest travel periods but the country's worst Covid-19 resurgence since the pandemic in early 2020 is more than likely to keep people home.
-
Videoconferencing hinders creativity, study finds
Video conversations lower the generation of creative ideas when compared to in-person meetings, a study said Wednesday, suggesting that workplaces should prioritize brainstorming sessions for the office. Pandemic has altered the nature of office work, resulting in a tremendous increase in videoconferencing that shows no signs of abating as global homeworking grows more established. The results showed that both groups were equally effective when it came to deciding which concept to put forward.
-
Vaccine for Omicron Covid variant - made by China - to be trialed in UAE
China's Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co on Friday said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and targeting the Omicron variant has obtained clinical trial approval in the United Arab Emirates. Mainland China has vaccinated over 88% of its 1.4 billion people against COVID with non-mRNA shots. Besides the UAE, Abogen was communicating with regulators in China and other countries on potential clinical trials for the Omicron-specific candidate, it said in a statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics