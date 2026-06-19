'They tore Indian flag': US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi calls out white supremacists

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of anti-India hate incidents in the United States, urging people across communities to stand united against discrimination and prejudice.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi stressed that acts of hatred directed at any community should be opposed collectively, regardless of religion or nationality.(AFP)

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The Democratic lawmaker from Illinois highlighted a recent incident in Frisco, Texas, where a group identified as White supremacists gathered outside City Hall, shouted anti-India slogans and tore the Indian flag.

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Referring to the incident, Krishnamoorthi said on X, "I want to sound the alarm on the rise of anti-Indian hate in the United States. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Frisco, Texas, a group of white supremacists appeared in front of City Hall and said the following: they said, 'Go back to India, stop the Hindu takeover of Texas, and you will not replace us'."

Call for unity against hate

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{{^usCountry}} The Congressman stressed that acts of hatred directed at any community should be opposed collectively, regardless of religion or nationality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congressman stressed that acts of hatred directed at any community should be opposed collectively, regardless of religion or nationality. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I don't care if it's directed toward Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward anybody. I hope you'll pay attention to this issue," the Indian-American lawmaker said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't care if it's directed toward Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward anybody. I hope you'll pay attention to this issue," the Indian-American lawmaker said. {{/usCountry}}

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Krishnamoorthi has also been vocal on the issue in Congress. In May, he joined fellow Democratic lawmakers in introducing a resolution that condemned US President Donald Trump's amplification of what they described as racist rhetoric targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans.

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The resolution was introduced by Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Ted Lieu and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. It criticised Trump's sharing on Truth Social of a post by radio host Michael Savage that attacked birthright citizenship.

According to the resolution, the post used "derogatory language about India and China, questioned immigrants' loyalty, and trafficked in harmful stereotypes targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans".

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The measure was co-sponsored by Congresswomen Grace Meng and Judy Chu, along with Congressmen Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam and Ami Bera.

Controversy over social media post

The resolution referred to an April 22 post shared by Trump from 'The Savage Nation' radio programme. In the excerpt, conservative commentator Michael Savage said: "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The remarks drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argued that such language reinforces harmful stereotypes and contributes to prejudice against immigrant communities.

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