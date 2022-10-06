Home / World News / ‘Things likely to get worse’: IMF warns of higher recession risk

‘Things likely to get worse’: IMF warns of higher recession risk

Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:14 PM IST

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better," saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF's outlook on the economy.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.(AFP)
AP |

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.

Many countries are already seeing major impacts of the war on their economies.

Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times. It now expects 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023.

“The risks of recession are rising,” she said, adding that the IMF estimates that countries making up one-third of the world economy will see at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction this or next year.

The projections come after the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices in a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

