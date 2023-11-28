Thinking of mom kept 2 Israeli hostages going, unaware she was killed by Hamas

Israeli siblings Noam and Alma Or experienced a cruel turn of fate after their release from Hamas captivity on November 25. The released hostages were hoping to meet their mother after being freed from their captors. To utter shock, they came to know that their beloved mother had been murdered during the October 7 attack by Hamas. Israeli siblings Noam and Alma Or (X(formerly Twitter)/@YosephHaddad)

In an interaction with CNN, the siblings’ maternal uncle Ahal Besorai revealed what had transpired.

“My sister, their mom, was murdered on October 7. The children did not know that,” said Besorai .

“We thought they were together when they were kidnapped, but they were separated from the outset,” he added.

Besorai highlighted the deeply traumatic moment when Noam and Alma got to know about their mother's death while meeting their Israeli relatives.

“When they first crossed the border and reunited with their grandmother and older brother, the first news that they had to confront was the fact that their mom is no longer alive. And that was a terribly emotional and traumatic moment for them,” said Besorai.

In a another major setback for the siblings, their father Dror is missing and believed to be held captive in Gaza.

What had happened on October 7?

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel. Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel from Gaza and killed hundreds of innocent Israelis, beheaded babies and raped women. They reportedly abducted 240 hostages. During the barbaric attack, the terrorists also live streamed some of their actions.

In retaliation, Israel declared war against Hamas in a bid to destroy its terror network in Gaza. Currently, a truce is in place between Israel and Hamas till Wednesday. During the cease-fire, Israel aims to secure the release of hostages while Hamas wants to ensure humanitarian aid in Gaza and exchange of Palestinian prisoners lodged in Israeli jails.