IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus
world news

Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus

The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Just 22% of respondents said their organizations had the technologies they needed before the pandemic, 42% said they developed them out of necessity during the crisis.(Bloomberg)

The pandemic has probably boosted remote working permanently, according to Deloitte’s annual Readiness Report, which suggests a third of employees will work from home even after restrictions end.

The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important.

Just 22% of respondents said their organizations had the technologies they needed before the pandemic, 42% said they developed them out of necessity during the crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP