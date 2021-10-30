Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Third protester killed in Sudan anti-coup demos: medics
world news

Third protester killed in Sudan anti-coup demos: medics

A third Sudanese protester was killed by security forces Saturday during demonstrations against this week's military coup, medics said.
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather in a street in the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (AFP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
AFP |

A third Sudanese protester was killed by security forces Saturday during demonstrations against this week's military coup, medics said.

"A third protester died... from a gunshot to the chest by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding he was also killed in the city of Omdurman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudan violence
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Explosion near Yemen's Aden airport kills 12

Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia call for punishable measures against Lebanon

PM Modi meets French PM Macron, Singapore counterpart on sidelines of G20 summit

Taliban open fire at wedding party over argument for playing music, kill 2
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP