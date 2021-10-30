Third protester killed in Sudan anti-coup demos: medics
A third Sudanese protester was killed by security forces Saturday during demonstrations against this week's military coup, medics said.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
AFP |
"A third protester died... from a gunshot to the chest by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding he was also killed in the city of Omdurman
