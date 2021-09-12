Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / This Chinese city stops buses, trains to stem new Covid outbreak
world news

This Chinese city stops buses, trains to stem new Covid outbreak

China recorded 20 new local cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, all from Fujian and including 19 in Putian. The officials in the province have also found 18 asymptomatic cases, 17 of which were in Putian.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:09 PM IST
China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to Putian after Covid-19 cases were reported. (Reuters File Photo)

Authorities in a city in eastern China have advised residents not to leave the city and suspended bus and train services along with other public facilities in order to contain a coronavirus outbreak, according to local reports. According to the Xinhua News Agency, local officials in Putian in eastern China’s Fujian province have said residents must not leave the city without good reason such as seeking medical treatment. They must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced.

China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to Putian after Covid-19 cases were reported, according to broadcaster CGTN. The commission said in a statement on Sunday that China recorded 20 new local cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, all from Fujian and including 19 in Putian. The officials in the province have also found 18 asymptomatic cases, 17 of which were in Putian, according to the statement. The new outbreak in Putian comes less than a month after China quelled its most widespread resurgence of the coronavirus since the initial Wuhan outbreak.

The official Global Times newspaper reported that the first Covid-19 cases in Putian were students from Xianyou County, but experts suspect the outbreak might have originated with the father of one student who returned from Singapore on August 4.

RELATED STORIES

The traveller, identified by the surname Lin, underwent a 14-day quarantine and nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, the Global Times said, citing local authorities in Putian. It said he tested positive on Friday.

Cinemas, card rooms, gyms, tourist sites and other facilities in Putian were ordered to be closed, the city government announced. Restaurants and supermarkets were told to “strictly control” customer numbers and to check for fever. Schools were ordered to require students to wear masks in class.

China has reported 4,636 deaths out of 95,199 confirmed cases of Covid-19. China declared that the pandemic was under control in early 2020 but has seen outbreaks of its more contagious Delta variant. Authorities say most are traced to travellers arriving from Russia, Myanmar and other countries.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19 fujian
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Japan spots ‘Chinese submarine’ near territorial waters amid maritime tensions

Torrential rain kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan

Canada elections: Man charged with assault for throwing stones at Justin Trudeau

On foreign shores, football empowers Afghan women who escaped Taliban
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP