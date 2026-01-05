‘This is enough’: Greenland PM on Donald Trump's latest annexation threat

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen has responded to US President Donald Trump's latest threat to annex the autonomous Danish territory, days after ‘capturing’ Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, telling the Republican that it has been “enough now”. FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, right, are seen, April 27, 2025, in Marienborg, Denmark. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)(AP File)

The reaction comes after Trump reiterated his wish to take over the autonomous territory as he interacted with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

"This is enough now. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law," the head of Greenland's government wrote on Facebook late on Sunday.

“Greenland is our home and our territory. And that's how it continues to be,” Nielsen added.

“I will say this about Greenland - we need Greenland from a national security standpoint. It’s very strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump said.

Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex Greenland

Donald Trump has been making repeated threats to annex Greenland since before he took office in January last year. He had expressed the same desire earlier in an interview with The Atlantic magazine, which had triggered a response from leaders of Denmark and Greenland.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence,” Trump had said.

In response, the Danish PM reportedly said, “It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland. The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom.”

He had urged Trump to stop the threats against a “historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly said that they are not for sale.”