‘This is how it’s going to end for you,’ TV reporter's haunting encounter during Titanic dive in a Russian submersible

Dr. Michael Guillen, a former correspondent, and the first TV reporter to visit the Titanic, has opened up about his terrifying experience in a Russian submersible over 20 years ago.

Dr. Michael Guillen, a former science editor for ABC News, received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embark on a remarkable journey: diving to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to report on the historic Titanic shipwreck. (Image Credit: Sky News)

As a frantic search is currently underway for a missing OceanGate submarine near the Titanic wreck, Dr. Guillen recalls the haunting moments he endured during his own dive.

In 2000, Dr. Guillen, then the science editor for ABC News, accepted an invitation to dive to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean and report on the Titanic shipwreck. Despite his fear of water, he saw this opportunity as a chance to become the first reporter to witness the ruins firsthand.

During the dive, as the submersible approached the overturned stern of the Titanic, Dr. Guillen noticed that it was accelerating too rapidly towards the ship's propeller.

Caught in a high-speed underwater current, the submersible collided with the 21-ton propeller, becoming perilously lodged beneath it.

The impact of the collision was felt, and debris from the Titanic started falling down on them, intensifying the sense of danger.

He shared with Sky News, “Not only did we feel the impact of the collision, but huge pieces of the Titanic started failing down on us and we knew we were in trouble.”

Dr. Guillen vividly remembers the gravity of the situation, saying, "We had been told a story about a man who was caught in a similar situation... The pressures down there in the water, even if a little crack comes through, will cut you like a razor blade."

In a moment of despair, Dr. Guillen heard a voice in his head, “This is how it’s going to end for you.”

The team remained lodged beneath the propeller, anxiously waiting for around 30 minutes until the pilot was finally able to dislodge the submersible and guide them safely back to the surface.

Despite his extensive experience as a correspondent in dangerous situations, Dr. Guillen admits that this particular experience left him feeling hopeless.

Breaking down, the former journalist expressed his empathy for the people currently lost in the search for the missing submarine, saying, "My heart goes out to these people... I'm just so sick to my stomach to think of those poor people down there. I know what it's like."

The ongoing search for the missing OceanGate submarine near the Titanic wreck has captured global attention.

