Death was instant and not suffocation, How the submersible Titan met its demise. Details inside

After an extensive four-day search for OceanGate’s Titan submersible, the devastating conclusion has been reached. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS/file)

The US Coast Guard has confirmed the unfortunate demise of all five passengers aboard OceanGate's ill-fated submersible. The vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion” during its journey toward the iconic Titanic shipwreck. The debris of the submersible has been discovered on the sea floor, approximately 500 meters away from the bow of the historic Titanic wreckage.

The submersible Titan met its demise due to a catastrophic event

The Titan submersible was subjected to a devastating "catastrophic implosion" of immense force and speed, attributed to the overwhelming pressure experienced in the ocean's depths.

Although the exact depth at which the implosion occurred is uncertain, the Titanic's remains lie on the North Atlantic seabed approximately 3,800 meters (12,400 feet) below the surface, where water pressure reaches a staggering 6,000 pounds per square inch (psi).

To put this into perspective, the average sea-level pressure stands at 14.7 psi, while the bite of a large great white shark exerts around 4,000 psi. Within milliseconds, the Titan would have collapsed upon itself, crushed by the unfathomable water pressure characteristic of the deep sea environment, triggered by a potential flaw in the hull or design.

The submersible lost

The ill-fated submersible, Titan manufactured by OceanGate, had undertaken previous expeditions to the famous Titanic wreck. But, during its recent dive to explore the site, the vessel, which had limited oxygen reserves, went missing, triggering a frantic search and rescue mission orchestrated by the US, Canadian, and French authorities.

Tragically, the operation concluded on Thursday evening as the US Coast Guard officially confirmed the discovery of Titan's wreckage in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck site.

Titan submersible debris. (Image Credit: OceanGate)

Officials noted that the recovered debris fragments from the submerged vehicle were "consistent with catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," shedding light on the grim fate that befell the missing submersible.

What expert has to say

According to Roderick Smith, an engineering professor at Imperial College London, the probable cause of the accident can be attributed to a "failure of the pressure hull." But, a comprehensive investigation would require the recovery of debris to ascertain the exact circumstances.

Smith further explained the challenges in determining the sequence of events, stating, "The violence of the implosion means that it may be very difficult to determine the sequence of events," in a statement to the AFP news agency.

Just minutes before the confirmation of the tragic deep-sea expedition by the US Coast Guard, OceanGate expressed profound sorrow in a heartfelt statement honoring the five individuals on board.

OceanGate's statement conveyed, "We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost."

The statement continued, capturing the spirit of these adventurous explorers, "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."