Titan submersible likely imploded so fast, passengers ‘never knew it happened’: Experts

ByNisha Anand
Jun 23, 2023 02:56 PM IST

During search for the missing Titan, the debris discovery indicated a rapid breakup of the submersible, experts said.

The Titan submersible, that went missing within a couple hours of its dive off the Canada coast on Sunday, probably imploded so fast that all five victims onboard would have been unaware of the event taking place, submersible experts said. (LIVE updates on Missing Titan search op)

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS/file)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland dives in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS/file)

Marine scientist and oceanographer David Mearns was quoted by news agency AFP as saying that "The debris discovery indicated a rapid breakup of the submersible…it would have been immediate, literally in milliseconds, and the men would have had no idea what was happening," Mearns said.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed Thursday that the submersible imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week, after the break through in five days of frantic search operation that led to a discovery of a debris field near the Titanic wreckage. They said the debris found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, indicated that the craft would have suffered a “catastrophic implosion".

Also Read: US Navy recorded the moment Titanic submersible imploded, was destroyed: Report

Stefan Williams, an underwater robotics expert, speaking to AFP explained, "Every 10 metres you descend into the water, you increase the pressure by effectively one atmosphere." The enormous water pressure at the level means any tiny weakness, crack could cause the submersible to instantly implode.

All five people aboard, including a pilot and four passengers, perished in the incident. "The investigation into what happened was underway and would continue around the debris field," Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District told AP.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet were the passengers who died onboard the ill-fated Titan.

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

