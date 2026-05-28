This Tiny Country on the Edge of Russia Is Preparing for a Wider War

TARTU, Estonia—Across Estonia, on NATO’s eastern border with Russia, preparing for potential war has become a part of everyday life. A sniper greets a U.K. official as Allied Forces participate in an annual exercise, dubbed Spring Storm, in Estonia.

In Tartu, a large university city in the country’s east, city planners conducted drills on mass evacuations and sudden attacks on city hall. They are setting up short-term emergency shelters for 100,000 people by 2028. Heads of kindergartens are given specialized crisis training and emergency supplies with radios, first-aid kits and portable stoves.

High schools across the country are teaching students how to operate drones. And in eastern Estonia and neighboring Latvia, thousands of soldiers from across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization conduct an annual large-scale military exercise with heavy military equipment—and hundreds of drones.

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war has dragged on without an end in sight. President Trump has shifted his failed efforts to broker peace in Ukraine to the continuing war in Iran.

Ukraine meanwhile has gained an edge on the battlefield, but Russia’s Vladimir Putin hasn’t altered his long-term aims of subjugating Ukraine despite Russia’s staggering battlefield losses, senior Western defense and intelligence officials say.

But if the world’s focus has moved on from Ukraine, Estonia and its neighbors can’t afford to do so.

Russia doesn’t pose an imminent threat to Estonia or neighboring countries in NATO with the bulk of its forces bogged down in Ukraine, officials say. But once the war in Ukraine ends, many Western officials expect Moscow to set its sights on the Baltic region as part of Putin’s ambitions to revamp Russia’s role as a global superpower and restore influence over former Soviet states that joined NATO and pivoted West. Putin has repeatedly characterized NATO as a top threat to Russia, though NATO officials dismiss these claims and maintain the alliance is defensive in nature.

With that in mind, officials here say they have a clear strategy: Show Moscow that Estonia and its fellow Baltic neighbors in NATO will never be a convenient target of opportunity. That means routine military drills, diplomatic coordination with NATO, and strengthening civil society against any form of Russian aggression, from military incursions to disinformation campaigns.

“This is how deterrence works,” said Marek Kohv of the International Centre for Defence and Security, an Estonian think tank. “You have to always be ready to not be invaded by Russia. The more you are preparing, the more ready you are, the more Russia sees that there is no easy fight to win.”

Estonia’s actions also offer a window into how Europe is scrambling to scale up its defenses amid fears over both Putin’s long-term ambitions in Europe and anxiety about wavering U.S. commitments to its European allies under Trump.

Officials here say they would be steadily preparing to deter any Russian incursion regardless of who occupies the Oval Office. But Trump’s rebukes of NATO have raised the stakes and pushed Estonia to cement deeper ties with other larger allies, such as the U.K. and France, even as they say the U.S. remains the main bulwark against Russia in NATO.

The bedrock of NATO is the treaty’s Article 5, which states that an attack on one ally constitutes an attack on all. This put newer NATO members, including those formerly in the Soviet bloc from Estonia to Poland to Romania, under the protective fold of the U.S. and other allied militaries.

Yet the Trump administration has told allies it will draw down part, but not all, of the U.S. military footprint in Europe that has deterred Moscow since the Cold War. Trump has also repeatedly lambasted the alliance as a “paper tiger” after he accused allies of not stepping up enough to aid the U.S. war against Iran.

While local governments go through crisis training, the Estonian government has also rapidly scaled up military spending and routine military exercises with other NATO troops.

Trump has railed against some allies for not spending enough on defense, though those criticisms are never directed at Estonia or most other countries on NATO’s eastern front. Estonia in 2025 was the fourth-highest spender on defense as a share of its GDP among the alliance’s 32 allies, behind its close neighbors Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. It aims to spend roughly 5.4% of its GDP on defense by the end of the decade, with significant investments in air defenses, drone capabilities and U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.