IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Thousands defy Covid-19 risk in Manila to attend Nazarene feast
world news

Thousands defy Covid-19 risk in Manila to attend Nazarene feast

The feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the Philippines' biggest annual security challenges as the faithful of Asia’s most Catholic country troop to the capital.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
A Catholic priest is seen on an electronic screen as he officiates a mass in Quiapo church in downtown Manila, Philippines on the eve of the Black Nazarene feast day, Friday Jan. 8, 2021. (AP)

Tens of thousands of people ignored government advice and flocked to the Philippines capital Manila on Saturday to celebrate the feast of the Black Nazarene, a statue that is believed to have healing powers.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 pilgrims gathered in the city’s Quiapo district, according to media reports. While only 400 at a time were allowed inside the church where the statue stands because of coronavirus restrictions, thousands others prayed outside the building, Rappler reported.

More than a million people have taken part in the annual pilgramage over past years. On Saturday, most people appear to have heeded the advice of authorities and health experts, who urged devotees to stay home and attend mass online.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, at more than 480,000 as of Jan. 8.

The feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the country’s biggest annual security challenges as the faithful of Asia’s most Catholic country troop to the capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 norms philippines manila
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.