Thousands gather on Scotland streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral | Watch
The Queen's coffin which had been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers in the morning.
As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Balmoral Castle on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, thousands of people lined up in the streets to pay their tribute to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.
The Queen's coffin which had been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers in the morning.
Also read: Explained: What happens to currencies featuring Queen after Charles's ascension
The coffin will make a circuitous journey back to the capital, reported news agency Reuters. On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral - where it will remain until Tuesday - after which it will be flown to London. On Wednesday, the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until the funeral.
Earlier, people paid floral tributes in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. The Queen's death has drawn several tributes across the world.
Her funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said that ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
Also read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96: A look at her 3 visits to India
Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles had automatically become king when his mother, the Queen, passed away. However, the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in announcing the new monarch to the nation.
(With agency inputs)
-
'Aren't awed by the royal family': Former colonies conflicted over the Queen
India's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; Tricolour flies half-mast at Red Fort “This commonwealth of nations, that wealth belongs to England. That wealth is something never shared in,” said Bert Samuels, a member of the National Council on Reparations in Jamaica. Elizabeth's reign saw the hard-won independence of African countries from Ghana to Zimbabwe, along with a string of Caribbean islands and nations along the edge of the Arabian Peninsula.
-
9/11 attacks: When Jill Biden was ‘scared to death’ after realising her sister…
US First Lady Jill Biden recalled being “scared to death” when she realized that her sister, a United Airlines flight attendant, could be onboard one of the hijacked planes that were used to attack America on September 11, 2001, according to Associated Press. After learning that her sister was safe at her Pennsylvania home, she "went straight to Bonny's house.”
-
Technical glitch or bad weather? Imran Khan escapes plane crash: Report
A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing on Saturday due to technical glitch mid-air, according to local media. Daily Pakistan citing a local tv channel report said that Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally on Saturday. It is to be noted Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
-
Canada: Conservative Party picks populist Pierre Poilievre as its leader
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal opponent in the 2025 elections will be 43-year-old MP and former minister Pierre Poilievre, after he won the leadership race of the opposition Conservative Party with a landslide on Saturday evening. Poilievre came into the evening as the heavy favourite, over his closest rival, former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest.
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Ukraine's atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics