Thousands gather on Scotland streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral | Watch

Published on Sep 11, 2022 03:57 PM IST

The Queen's coffin which had been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers in the morning.

Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Balmoral Castle on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, thousands of people lined up in the streets to pay their tribute to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The coffin will make a circuitous journey back to the capital, reported news agency Reuters. On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral - where it will remain until Tuesday - after which it will be flown to London. On Wednesday, the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until the funeral.

Earlier, people paid floral tributes in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. The Queen's death has drawn several tributes across the world.

Her funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said that ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.

Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles had automatically become king when his mother, the Queen, passed away. However, the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in announcing the new monarch to the nation.

(With agency inputs)

queen elizabeth ii
Sunday, September 11, 2022
