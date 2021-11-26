Thousands protest against military-PM agreement in Sudan

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday at thousands of protesters who rallied against a deal that saw the prime minister reinstated after his ouster in a military coup last month, witnesses said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest movement have opposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s decision on Sunday to sign the accord with the military, with some calling it a betrayal or saying it provides political cover for the takeover.

“The revolution is the people’s revolution. The army back to the barracks!” chanted protesters in Al Daim, a working class district of Khartoum. They called for justice for “martyrs” killed in earlier demonstrations.

Protesters also closed a main road in the Sahafa neighbourhood of the capital.

Carrying Sudanese flags, they chanted “Burhan you won’t rule. Down with military rule,” referring to Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Live streams on social media also showed protests in cities including Port Sudan, Kassala, Wad Madani and El Geneina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

43 dead in Darfur clashes

At least 43 people have been killed in days of fighting between herders in Sudan’s western Darfur region with more than a thousand homes set on fire. Some people have fled west seeking safety across the border to Chad, Omar Abdelkarim, Sudan’s humanitarian aid commissioner in West Darfur state, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON