Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip
world news

Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos along with his brother, Mark, and another person, presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado who won the bid for the third berth on the spaceship for a whopping $28million, will fly to space on July 20.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos in the New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado, US.(Reuters)

Over 75,000 people have signed a petition to stop Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after he flies to space next month on a reusable rocket made by his space company Blue Origin. Jeff Bezos along with his brother, Mark, and another person, presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado who won the bid for the third berth on the spaceship for a whopping $28million, will fly to space on July 20.

The launch of the New Shepard booster, a launch vehicle named after Alan Shepard who made history by becoming the first American to fly to space, will be a landmark moment for US firms striving toward a new era of private commercial space travel. While Blue Origin has not divulged its pricing strategy for future trips, a Reuters report in 2018 suggested that the space company was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on a market study and other considerations.

But the announcement also prompted a user called “Ric G.” to start a petition titled ‘Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth’ on change.org, a popular US-based petition website. “Billionaire's should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” reads the opening statement. The petition, which was started two weeks ago, has received over 75,000 signatures and has become one of the top-signed petitions on the website.

Also Read | Rocket trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells at auction for $28 million

Those signing the petition have their own reasons to not allow Bezos back on Earth. “Being let back into earth is a privilege— not a right. If he wants back in he’s gotta work for it,” wrote a user. “Go back whence you came, and do not return unless you're willing to PAY YOUR GODDAMN TAXES!!!” wrote another user.

Earlier in June, Bezos, in an Instagram post, announced that he will travel to space along with his brother, a dream he had since was five years old. “To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one Earth. I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure, it's a big deal for me,” said Bezos in the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jeff bezos amazon inc. blue origin
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP