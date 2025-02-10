Police said they detained a man in Dublin on Sunday after three men were wounded, two seriously, as local media reported that the victims had been stabbed. Police at this stage did not believe there was any terror link, The Irish Times reported (Representational Image)

Reports said there was a heavy police and emergency service presence at the scene in the Stoneybatter area of the Irish capital after what appeared to be a random stabbing.

"A male has been arrested and is currently detained. There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time," police said in a statement.

"Three males assaulted in the course of the incident have been taken to hospital for treatment, two males for serious but not life-threatening injuries, one male with less serious injuries," said police in a later statement.

The Irish Times reported that the suspect had stabbed "the victims using regular household implements".

At least one of the victims was attacked while in their doorway, the newspaper said.

Police at this stage did not believe there was any terror link, it added, citing sources.

"I saw a lot of garda (police) cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house," one resident said.

"He just screamed and screamed and screamed 'leave me alone.' He was terrified, like someone who wasn't expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped," she added.