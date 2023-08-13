Three killed in building fire in French Riviera city of Grasse

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Aug 13, 2023 11:05 AM IST

France Fire: The origin of the fire in Grasse's historic centre was not immediately clear.

Three people died in a fire that erupted early Sunday in a residential building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, firefighters said.

France Fire: One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries.(Representational)

One other person was seriously injured and 16 others had lighter injuries, they said, adding that the fire has now been extinguished.

The origin of the fire in Grasse's historic centre was not immediately clear.

Grasse is considered the world's perfume capital.

