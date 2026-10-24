Three Russian tankers carrying 40,000 tonnes of diesel head to US, first shipment since 2023

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel to the United States under a new import agreement have set sail from the Russian port of Primorsk, and are headed to North America, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. This would be the first Russian diesel delivery to American since 2023.

The development comes two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Moscow following a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (PTI/ AP)

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The development comes two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Moscow following a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The deal is seen as an attempt by the US President to address high fuel prices in America ahead of the midterm elections.

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“The first three fuel tankers are already on their way to the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, with significant support from the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund),” Reuters news agency cited Novak as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} According to marine intelligence firm Kpler, a first tanker had on Friday signalled that it was headed to New York, and was slated to arrive there on November 7, the Associated Press reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to marine intelligence firm Kpler, a first tanker had on Friday signalled that it was headed to New York, and was slated to arrive there on November 7, the Associated Press reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The announcement of the diesel deal had sparked backlash in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it a “weak decision by strong partners”. It also drew criticism from both te Republicans and Democrats in the US, with Trump being accused of violating American laws.

The deal signalled a policy reversal for the Trump administration, which had last month signed into law a sweeping sanctions package which had called for up to 100 per cent tariffs on top five countries purchasing Russian energy. These measures were later put on hold.

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The diesel shipment is among the recent breaks Trump has allowed Moscow. It comes amid Trump's souring relations with Zelensky, with the US President accusing the latter of not wanting to end the conflict with Russia.

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What do we know about the shipment?

The first shipment of Russian diesel to America was also confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said, “The first oil tanker has sailed off to customers, and regular supplies will continue.”

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Russia's deputy prime minister Novak had, earlier this week, said the first shipment, which includes three tankers, would amount to 40,000 tons of diesel, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. This comes up to about 300,000 barrels – approximately 7 per cent of the roughly 4 million barrels of diesel the American economy consumes in a single day, according to AP. Novak had also said that Russian companies could supply 500,000 metric tonnes to the US in October.

Announcing the deal, Trump had earlier said that Russia would “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the US, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”

Trump's waiver of Russia sanctions

Days after he announced the diesel deal, Trump waived off sanctions under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which could have targeted India and four nations for purchasing Russian oil and gas. The decision had come a month after the House of Representatives passed the act, giving him the power to levy up to 100% tariffs on the top 5 purchasers of Russian energy.

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The sanctions, targeting Russia and its economic partners, were waived off citing national-interest grounds until further notice. To be sure, the act’s secondary sanctions have only been deferred, leaving Trump free to use the law against these countries whenever he chooses.