Russia sanctions pause to assess impact on India, global energy prices, says Trump official

The Trump administration will take a 60-day pause to understand the implications of placing vast new sanctions on Russia and its trading partners like India for the global economy, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday. Explaining the Trump administration’s decision this week to waive sanctions on Russia under the Lindsey Graham act, Rubio pointed to severe disruptions to global energy prices already caused by the Ukraine war, the Iran war and Houthi military strikes on Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference on the India-US bilateral ties at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Sunday. (ANI )

“I think when the bill was passed, one of the reasons the waivers were put in there was understanding that they would need some period of time to study this, given all the different things that are going on in the world right now, including the pressure on global energy supplies that are happening. Not just because of Iran and not just because of the Strait of Hormuz, but increasingly because of the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia and because of the war with Ukraine and Russia, where energy infrastructure is being hit. And so that's having an impact on global prices as well. So I think you have to take all of that into account and weigh it against each other,” said Rubio to reporters just ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan and India.

The American Secretary of State also pointed out that the Graham Act’s provisions - which gave the President the authority to place up to 100% tariffs on the top five purchasers of Russian energy - could also target US partners like India.