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Russia, Ukraine, US to resume trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi in November: Kremlin

Russia says talks with Ukraine and the United States are planned for Abu Dhabi in early November. 

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 17:22:25 IST
AFP
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Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the United Arab Emirates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the UAE. (AP)
Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the UAE. (AP)

Russia indicated its readiness to resume the talks, which have been at a standstill since the beginning of the year, following a meeting this week in Saint Petersburg between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The next round of talks towards ending the Ukraine war, which is grinding through its fifth year, are "planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi", and "will take place in a trilateral format", Peskov told reporters.

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Also read: Russian missiles pound Kyiv as Moscow says over 800 Ukrainian drones downed

The announcement came amid intensified diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump's administration, with Witkoff first meeting on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, before meeting with Putin on Wednesday.

Following the meetings, both Kyiv and Moscow voiced their readiness to resume direct talks mediated by Washington.

Also read: Russia agrees to resume three-way talks on Ukraine war with Kyiv and Washington, Kremlin says

Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, has suggested talks could take place "around November 10", while Zelensky has called for the discussions to happen "as soon as possible".

In a televised interview aired late Thursday, Putin meanwhile said that any trilateral talks would focus on the security arrangements of a final peace deal and not a "short" truce.

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