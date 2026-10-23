Russia, Ukraine, US to resume trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi in November: Kremlin

Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the United Arab Emirates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the UAE. (AP)

Russia indicated its readiness to resume the talks, which have been at a standstill since the beginning of the year, following a meeting this week in Saint Petersburg between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The next round of talks towards ending the Ukraine war, which is grinding through its fifth year, are "planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi", and "will take place in a trilateral format", Peskov told reporters.