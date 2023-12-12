Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three small earthquakes shake buildings in Mexico City

Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Mexico Earthquake: The tremors were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city.

Three small quakes shook buildings in Mexico City on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters witnesses.

Mexico Earthquake: The tremors were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city.

The three "micro quakes" hit between 11:06 and 11:09 local time and were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city, early warning app SkyAlert said in a post on X.

