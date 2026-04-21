Tim Cook is not retiring— Here's his new role at Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down after nearly 15 years in the role. He will hand over leadership to Apple hardware chief John Ternus on September 1.

Is Tim Cook retiring?

Tim Cook is not leaving Apple or retiring.(AFP)

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No. Tim Cook is not leaving Apple or retiring. He will remain with the Cupertino, California-based company as executive chairman, according to the company's announcement.

Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, will continue to play a role in the company’s long-term strategy, major decisions, and corporate governance.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO Who is John Ternus? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO Who is John Ternus? {{/usCountry}}

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John Ternus is Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering and the company’s incoming CEO.

He joined Apple in 2001 as part of the Product Design team after working as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems.

Ternus holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was also a varsity swimmer.

As SVP of Hardware Engineering, he oversees development across Apple’s major product lines, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro. He has also played a key role in Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon across its Mac lineup.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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