Titan tragedy: Shocked Redditors notice ratchet strap around sunken sub, ‘I'm surprised no one thought twice about…’

After the recent release of deep-sea footage of the Titan submersible, Redditors have noticed a ratchet strap on the sunken vessel. Amid multiple reports of the vessel being unsafe and the CEO of OceanGate dismissing repeated warnings that the submersible was not perfectly fit to be operated, Redditors have said that the “ratchet strap was the only thing on this sub that actually worked.” Titan tragedy: Shocked Redditors notice ratchet strap around sunken sub (U.S. Coastguard)

Despite the catastrophic implosion that led to the deaths of all the four people on board, the vessel’s tail seems to be intact, with the strap wrapped around it. Footage showed the sunken sub, with its severed tail cone resting on the ocean floor.

A ratchet strap is also known as a tie-down strap, and is a durable strap that is used for securing items in place. It is often used in shipping and transportation to secure cargo.

‘I'm surprised no one thought twice about getting into a submersible literally ratcheted together’

On a Reddit thread, users discussed how bizarre it is that a ratchet strap was used to secure the vessel. Many said that the strap was the only thing that people could have had confidence in.

“Imagine getting into a submarine with a rachet strap around it thinking you're gonna survive,” one user wrote. “I'm surprised no one thought twice about getting into a submersible literally ratcheted together. Smh,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Honestly, out of everything on that sub, that single strap is the only technology I’d have had confidence in.”

“Like all equipment used for Titan, it can be found at your local DIY store,” one user joked, while another said, “Not for nothing but if I ever found myself about to get on some vehicle that was about to dive very deep or fly very high and a part of it was held together by a ratchet strap I’d pass.” “Thats hilarious,” one user said.

The implosion led to the deaths of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.