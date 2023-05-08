'Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time', Tom Cruise ditches royal invitation but makes it up with video message

Tom Cruise has never been one to shy away from an adventure, and this past weekend was no exception. While reports had him scheduled to attend the coronation of King Charles III in London, Cruise instead opted for a day at the races in Miami.

Tom Cruise ditched the royal invitation but made it up with his Top Gun style video message.

The 60-year-old actor was spotted at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, mingling with a star-studded crowd that included Shakira, Serena and Venus Williams, and LL Cool J. Despite missing out on the royal event, Cruise made sure to send his friend a special video message played during the coronation concert.

In true "Top Gun" style, Cruise filmed himself in the cockpit of his own airplane, soaring through the clouds. "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," he quipped before disappearing into the horizon.

Cruise has long had a relationship with the royal family, having hosted an early screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" for Prince William and Princess Diana last year. He also played a role in a royal event during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, introducing the Kings Troop Royal Artillery at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

But it seems that Cruise's need for speed took precedence over royal duties this weekend. He spent the day walking the grid at the Miami International Autodrome, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished the race in first place.

