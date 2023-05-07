Home / Trending / Lost and found! Katy Perry claps back at Twitter trolls over her ‘seat search’ video in King Charles III's coronation

ByPaurush Omar
May 07, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Katy Perry, who was recently a part of the King Charles III's coronation ceremony, became the centre of attention on Twitter

Pop superstar Katy Perry found herself the subject of social media ridicule after a video of her looking lost while searching for her seat at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony went viral. However, the "Roar" singer did not take the jibes lying down and responded with a sassy tweet of her own.

Katy Perry (L) departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London.(via REUTERS)
In the video, Perry can be seen asking fellow guests, "Is that seat free?" while craning her head to look around the chapel. Twitter users were quick to mock the singer for her apparent confusion, with one quipping that she "can't see over her bloody hat."

But Perry was having none of it, hitting back with a tweet that read, "don’t worry guys i found my seat." The singer will be headlining the coronation ceremony at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and a British musical trio.

However, it wasn't just the seating that seemed to cause Perry embarrassment. Later, as she left Westminster Abbey, the star stumbled while waving her arms and nearly fell over, needing the assistance of a nearby person to steady herself.

Despite the slip-up, it seems that Perry is ready to take on her role in the coronation festivities with a "Roar."

