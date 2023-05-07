Katy Perry convinced Orlando Bloom to play Prince Harry in controversial satire ‘The Prince’ despite royal backlash

Katy Perry, the famous pop singer, encouraged her fiancé Orlando Bloom to take on the role of Prince Harry in the HBO Max satire, "The Prince," written by "Family Guy" writer Gary Janetti. Bloom initially had doubts about portraying the prince, as he was a proud British boy who understood the monarchy's importance to his heritage and background. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

However, after Katy Perry saw a bit of the show, she convinced Bloom to take on the role, claiming it was genius. Bloom eventually agreed and ended up playing the part of Prince Harry in the controversial series, which focused mainly on the life of Prince George, the nine-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The show also featured appearances by other members of the Royal Family, including Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Despite its popularity, the show was ultimately canceled after one season in February 2022.

The show sparked controversy among commentators and audiences alike. While some found it funny and saw the show's humor as harmless, others deemed it unfair and inappropriate. One of the main criticisms was that children, especially those in the Royal Family, should be off-limits for satire and comedy.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, Bloom addressed the controversy, saying, "I understand how the Royal Family is loved by some and loathed by others, and I've always understood it as part of my heritage and background."

Bloom also described how he had met Prince Harry after signing on to the project, stating, "This guy is so nice, and I think he's got a great sense of humor. I hope he maintains that through this because they're sort of on a pedestal. We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another. I try to justify it because quite frankly, if I'm honest, it's not like me to poke fun at anyone, but it is done with affection."

Despite the controversy, "The Prince" was immensely popular, and many fans were sad to see it canceled after one season. Bloom's portrayal of Prince Harry was praised, and many appreciated his willingness to take on the role and bring humor to the situation.

Also read | Here's why Andrew Tate wants to skip king Charles as the British monarch

As for Katy Perry, she continues to shine in her own career, performing at King Charles III's Coronation concert on Sunday, to the delight of her many fans.

(Source: Hollywood Reporter, Express)