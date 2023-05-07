Home / World News / Here's why Andrew Tate wants to skip king Charles as the British monarch

UK has a new monarch as Prince Charles was crowned King during a spectacular ceremony at Westminster Abbey but Andrew Tate as usual has an unpopular opinion

History was made on Saturday as Prince Charles was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, marking Britain's first coronation in 70 years. The ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey, was a magnificent display of ritual and spectacle, steeped in a millennium of tradition.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London,(via REUTERS)
However, Twitter's bad boy Andrew Tate had a unique opinion on the matter. Sharing an image of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Tate wrote, "On a serious note, I respect the monarchy. I just wanna skip the king and let Kate be queen. She has ice-cold G vibes."

At the age of 74, Charles became the oldest sovereign to be crowned, after a lifetime as the heir to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby performed the sacred and ancient ritual, placing the St Edward's Crown, made of solid gold, on Charles's head, symbolizing the monarch's authority.

Camilla, Charles's wife, was also crowned as queen consort, completing a remarkable transformation from her previous position as a one-time royal mistress. The 2,300-member congregation, including royalty and government leaders from all over the world, cried out "God Save the King" as the ceremony came to a close.

While Tate's opinion may be unconventional, it's worth noting that Middleton has become a beloved figure in the UK and around the world, known for her grace, charm, and impeccable fashion sense. Despite being a commoner, she has won the hearts of the British people and has taken on royal duties with aplomb.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the British monarchy, but for now, the coronation of King Charles III will be remembered as a historic moment in the country's long and rich history.

