Pennsylvania and Florida dominate best place to retire list, here's why and check the entire list
U.S. News & World Report has released a list of the top 10 cities in US to retire. The list considers a variety of criteria to rank 150 metropolitan US cities.
U.S. News & World Report has evaluated 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country including Puerto Rico and concluded the best city to retire.
The report assigns each city an overall retirement score based on six factors:
- Housing affordability
- Desirability
- Happiness
- Quality of healthcare
- Retiree taxes
- Job market
Although Florida's cities are popular amongst retirees, the best US city for retirees, according to the survey is Lancaster in Pennsylvania. Florida and Pennsylvania have dominated the list with 9 out of 10 cities being from the two states.
Kiplinger reports that Florida doesn’t tax income and Pennsylvania doesn’t tax retirement pensions and distributions from 401(k)s, IRAs or Social Security, which is extremely beneficial for retirees.
Such lists can provide valuable input while choosing a place to retire. However, do consider your personal priorities.
1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 6.4Health Care: 8.3
2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 6.8Health Care: 7.9
3. Pensacola, Florida
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 6.9Health Care: 4.7
4. Tampa, Florida
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 6.3Health Care: 5.7
5. York, Pennsylvania
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 6.5Health Care: 8.4
6. Naples, Florida
Overall Score: 7.2Housing Affordability: 4.8Health Care: 5.2
7. Daytona Beach, Florida
Overall Score: 7.1Housing Affordability: 6.6Health Care: 5.6
8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
Overall Score: 7.1Housing Affordability: 6.0Health Care: 7.5
9. Allentown, Pennsylvania
Overall Score: 7.1Housing Affordability: 6.1Health Care: 8.8
10. Reading, Pennsylvania
Overall Score: 7.1Housing Affordability: 6.6Health Care: 8.4