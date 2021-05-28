Home / World News / Top US, Chinese officials discuss trade, no sign of negotiations
Top US, Chinese officials discuss trade, no sign of negotiations

Trade relations between the two will be a major plank in the new US president’s foreign and economic policy.
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:24 AM IST
US trade representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement.(Reuters representative image)

US and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone on Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.

US trade representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. The Chinese commerce ministry said vice premier Liu. He raised “issues of common concern” but gave no details.

Trade relations between the two will be a major plank in the new US president's foreign and economic policy.

