Toronto police investigates murder of Indian student
Police has sought the assistance of any witnesses as it investigates the murder of an international student from India near a subway station in Toronto, Canada.
The victim, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, was studying management at Seneca College in the city. The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Thursday as police responded to a call about a shooting.
The young student was found shot near an entrance to the Sherbourne station of the Toronto Transit Corporation. An off-duty paramedic gave him medical treatment but Vasudev did not survive.
He “had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said, in a release on Friday.
The incident has been deemed a homicide and investigators looking into the crime are seeking to interview witnesses “that were in the area at the time, as well as any drivers or businesses that have camera footage.”
The murder occurred during rush hour in downtown Toronto, and a short distance from the building housing the Indian Consulate.
The unidentified suspect, according to the police is of medium build and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was seen fleeing the scene on foot.
The Indian Consulate in Toronto said it was “shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident.” In a tweet, it added, “We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.”
Vasudev, who is originally from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was a first-semester marketing management student at Seneca College.
Delhi-based journalist Gaurav Vasdev, who said he was the victim’s cousin, tweeted, that the family was waiting to hear back from police. He said, “We still don’t know what happened.”
The Indo-Canadian community in Toronto will hold a candlelight vigil in Vasudev’s memory at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto at noon on Sunday.
