Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Tragic mistake’: US admits Kabul airstrikes did not kill IS terrorists
world news

‘Tragic mistake’: US admits Kabul airstrikes did not kill IS terrorists

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said that the strike was meant to target a suspected IS operation that US intelligence had "reasonable certainty" aimed to attack the Kabul airport.
AP | , Washington
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul on August 30(AFP)

The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference.

For days after the Aug. 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that it had been conducted correctly, despite numerous civilians being killed, including children. News organizations later raised doubts about that version of events, reporting that the driver of the targeted vehicle was a longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization and citing an absence of evidence to support the Pentagon's assertion that the vehicle contained explosives.

McKenzie said the vehicle was struck “in the earnest belief” that the targeted vehicle posed an imminent threat.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike," McKenzie said. “Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K, or a direct threat to US forces," he added, referring to the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban islamic state
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UNSC extends mandate of aid mission in Afghanistan by 6 months

UN extends Afghan mission mandate for six months

UN envoy of ousted Afghan govt asks to keep NY seat amid no clarity from Taliban

Afghanistan had women ministry. Taliban replace it with ‘vice and virtue’
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP